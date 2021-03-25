12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 31.3% to $158.01 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 29.6 million shares is 67.64% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 30.31% to $21.4. The current volume of 12.8 million shares is 220.52% of Koss's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.2 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares rose 19.94% to $4.33. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 282.1K shares, making up 104.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares moved upwards by 14.72% to $24.66. Movado Group's stock is trading at a volume of 86.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 48.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $571.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock moved upwards by 14.53% to $26.4. Vuzix's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 104.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock rose 12.19% to $3.68. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 131.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
Losers
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock declined by 14.01% to $7.37 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 212.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.8 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 9.29% to $4.69. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 14.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 42.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.4 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares declined by 9.0% to $17.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.5K shares, making up 30.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.8 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares fell 8.44% to $4.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.6K shares, making up 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 8.21% to $0.71. Trading volume for Naked Brand Group's stock is 60.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 33.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.3 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 7.86% to $3.05. Trading volume for Allied Esports's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 60.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.3 million.
