12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock rose 27.7% to $23.14 during Wednesday's regular session. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 21.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1802.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 17.97% to $3.68. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 12.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 233.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock increased by 13.98% to $8.44. As of 12:32 EST, Leaf Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 282.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.9 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock increased by 9.9% to $10.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 195.3K shares, making up 63.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.7 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares increased by 8.5% to $39.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 199.1K, which is 50.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.8 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares rose 8.41% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 80.9 million, which is 245.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $853.9 million.
Losers
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares decreased by 17.89% to $37.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.6 million shares is 123.3% of Vipshop Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares decreased by 15.93% to $152.81. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares, making up 28.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 12.34% to $18.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 809.5K shares, making up 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.9 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock declined by 11.87% to $32.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 17.3 million, which is 78.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 billion.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares declined by 11.42% to $23.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 11.0 million, which is 55.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 10.26% to $10.59. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 737.6K shares, making up 48.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers