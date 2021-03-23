12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares increased by 12.72% to $5.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 184.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.0 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock increased by 12.38% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 71.3 million, which is 1602.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $16.08. Trading volume for Evolus's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 75.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $542.6 million.
- Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) stock moved upwards by 11.81% to $17.89. Trading volume for Soliton's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 317.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.2 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares moved upwards by 10.34% to $3.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 60.9K, which is 121.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock increased by 7.98% to $41.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 464.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock fell 76.07% to $8.69 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Frequency Therapeutics's stock is 11.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3461.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.9 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares declined by 30.01% to $2.69. Trading volume for Windtree Therapeutics's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 4524.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock decreased by 26.96% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.1 million, which is 550.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.4 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares decreased by 19.95% to $8.43. WAVE Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 392.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $413.0 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock decreased by 18.44% to $3.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.7 million, which is 1025.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock decreased by 18.36% to $45.43. As of 12:32 EST, Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 455.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
