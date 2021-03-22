12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock increased by 14.38% to $53.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 610.6K, which is 80.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock moved upwards by 10.66% to $3.01. The current volume of 28.9 million shares is 11985.93% of StoneMor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $20.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 232.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $787.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $3.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 200.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares increased by 7.52% to $12.29. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 296.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $248.9 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 7.35% to $31.46. Dada Nexus's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 134.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
Losers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock decreased by 16.7% to $4.89 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 751.7K, which is 200.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.1 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 11.43% to $4.72. The current volume of 8.3 million shares is 28.28% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.7 million.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares fell 10.91% to $51.66. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 140.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 10.27% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 788.8K, which is 66.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 9.95% to $3.08. The current volume of 632.2K shares is 18.37% of LAIX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares declined by 9.9% to $16.4. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 134.62% of Nautilus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million.
