12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares moved upwards by 24.08% to $2.04 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 59.7 million, which is 1787.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares increased by 22.01% to $24.12. DarioHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 888.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 362.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.4 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock rose 21.38% to $6.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 24.3 million, which is 16905.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.8 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock increased by 17.56% to $2.85. The current volume of 30.0 million shares is 1432.97% of Marker Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.1 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock rose 16.04% to $10.63. Trading volume for Oramed Pharmaceuticals's stock is 933.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 146.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.2 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares moved upwards by 12.96% to $22.61. The current volume of 475.5K shares is 110.95% of ClearPoint Neuro's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.6 million.
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock fell 78.09% to $4.17 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Odonate Therapeutics's stock is 17.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3814.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock decreased by 13.8% to $55.26. As of 12:32 EST, Applied Molecular's stock is trading at a volume of 107.5K, which is 74.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 12.59% to $8.51. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 884.2K shares, making up 115.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.0 million.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock decreased by 12.44% to $52.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 184.0K, which is 76.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock fell 12.01% to $1.31. The current volume of 193.9 million shares is 43.66% of Sundial Growers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares decreased by 11.74% to $39.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 78.4K, which is 56.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
