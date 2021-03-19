12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock rose 60.15% to $8.52 during Friday's regular session. Clovis Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 223.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2675.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.5 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 40.47% to $2.36. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.9 million shares, making up 5599.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 27.77% to $2.3. Marker Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 38.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3573.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.9 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares rose 20.16% to $10.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 181.2K shares, making up 184.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.2 million.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares rose 18.45% to $43.33. Trading volume for ITeos Therapeutics's stock is 205.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 89.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock increased by 17.0% to $20.99. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 228.39% of Alector's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock fell 62.86% to $1.94 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Idera Pharmaceuticals's stock is 36.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 4882.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares fell 13.34% to $14.59. Acutus Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 791.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 255.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares fell 11.59% to $30.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 106.5K, which is 67.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock decreased by 8.7% to $3.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 776.9K, which is 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock fell 8.69% to $5.89. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 231.6K shares, making up 308.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock decreased by 8.33% to $12.66. Alpine Immune Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 88.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 62.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
