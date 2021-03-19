12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 16.69% to $12.65 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 115.4K, which is 163.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 13.48% to $12.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 639.8K shares, making up 256.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.1 million.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock moved upwards by 10.88% to $12.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 267.2K, which is 307.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares increased by 10.88% to $12.94. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.7K shares, making up 35.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares rose 8.98% to $20.98. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 979.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 94.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.0 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock increased by 8.58% to $10.94. HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 198.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.3 million.
Losers
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock decreased by 7.94% to $30.15 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 293.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares declined by 7.94% to $8.58. Trading volume for Manitex International's stock is 36.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 91.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.0 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 7.47% to $2.23. The current volume of 577.9K shares is 47.35% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares decreased by 6.83% to $38.16. The current volume of 498.6K shares is 171.11% of Raven Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 5.9% to $1.83. BioHiTech Global's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares declined by 4.07% to $3.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1K shares, making up 10.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.
