12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock increased by 12.33% to $11.66 during Thursday's regular session. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 474.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 199.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.1 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares moved upwards by 11.76% to $1.71. As of 12:32 EST, Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 372.3K, which is 51.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $11.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 153.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) shares increased by 9.33% to $26.1. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 134 as of 12:32 EST. This is 14.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 9.21% to $6.16. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 379.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.8 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $10.33. The current volume of 63.0K shares is 50.83% of EuroDry's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
Losers
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares fell 8.68% to $32.83 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Shoals Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 33.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares decreased by 8.24% to $15.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 10.1 million, which is 67.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock fell 8.19% to $14.29. As of 12:32 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 211.9K, which is 29.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares fell 7.56% to $30.49. As of 12:32 EST, ZTO Express (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 143.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock decreased by 6.28% to $46.03. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 180.0K shares, making up 30.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 6.21% to $46.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 675.2K, which is 12.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
