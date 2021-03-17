12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) stock increased by 24.9% to $44.16 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 59.5K, which is 378.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 17.51% to $6.34. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 84.71% of Sigma Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 15.65% to $10.22. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 237.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 104.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 14.13% to $10.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.9K shares, making up 121.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares rose 13.65% to $11.82. Trading volume for MISTRAS Group's stock is 561.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 378.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock increased by 11.79% to $13.27. Fly Leasing's stock is trading at a volume of 565.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 130.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.4 million.
Losers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares declined by 15.23% to $36.18 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 74.0 million, which is 179.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock declined by 11.8% to $31.7. As of 12:32 EST, Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 170.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares declined by 10.86% to $1.56. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 996.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 143.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock fell 9.18% to $60.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 323.2K, which is 81.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares declined by 8.76% to $22.41. Trading volume for American Superconductor's stock is 146.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 30.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.1 million.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock fell 6.92% to $37.09. Trading volume for Primoris Services's stock is 373.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 113.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers