12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock moved upwards by 48.37% to $6.93 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Integrated Media's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 504.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 25.93% to $8.83. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 477.27% of WISeKey Intl Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 22.95% to $8.73. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 855.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 109.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 17.71% to $12.83. As of 12:32 EST, Taoping's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 116.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.3 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 13.99% to $2.28. As of 12:32 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 52.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock increased by 7.97% to $8.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 37.3K, which is 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock fell 15.75% to $7.89 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Innodata's stock is 418.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 171.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock decreased by 11.84% to $17.5. The current volume of 298.3K shares is 132.36% of SharpSpring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $220.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares declined by 10.19% to $10.01. As of 12:32 EST, Intellicheck's stock is trading at a volume of 225.2K, which is 98.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares declined by 10.12% to $45.32. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 232.89% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares fell 9.43% to $6.2. As of 12:32 EST, PFSweb's stock is trading at a volume of 137.5K, which is 148.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock declined by 9.17% to $46.19. Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 131.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
