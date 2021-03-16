12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares moved upwards by 32.48% to $2.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 93.2 million shares is 11563.0% of Savara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares moved upwards by 27.26% to $3.77. Trading volume for Enzo Biochem's stock is 41.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 9509.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares moved upwards by 20.01% to $54.78. As of 12:32 EST, OptimizeRx's stock is trading at a volume of 643.6K, which is 244.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $920.7 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock moved upwards by 17.23% to $5.7. The current volume of 8.9 million shares is 938.28% of aTyr Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $5.23. Anchiano Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 567.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) stock moved upwards by 16.27% to $29.08. As of 12:32 EST, ADC Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 986.4K, which is 432.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock fell 30.84% to $6.58 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.7 million, which is 539.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.5 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares declined by 25.11% to $5.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.8 million, which is 51.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares declined by 19.39% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 31.7 million, which is 120.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.4 million.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares decreased by 16.34% to $13.47. The current volume of 424.2K shares is 348.19% of Bioanalytical Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $149.9 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock declined by 14.77% to $3.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 92.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock fell 13.37% to $7.26. As of 12:32 EST, Ocuphire Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 485.0K, which is 305.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
