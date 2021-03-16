12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock increased by 24.6% to $16.37 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.3 million, which is 341.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares rose 9.03% to $26.43. As of 12:32 EST, Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 308.2K, which is 112.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.5 million.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares moved upwards by 8.88% to $10.15. As of 12:32 EST, Titan Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 359.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.6 million.
- GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) stock rose 7.19% to $17.58. As of 12:32 EST, GP Strategies's stock is trading at a volume of 87.1K, which is 214.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) stock rose 7.03% to $33.62. The current volume of 459.0K shares is 264.88% of Echo Global Logistics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.5 million.
- Amrep (NYSE:AXR) stock increased by 6.15% to $11.19. The current volume of 21.4K shares is 138.13% of Amrep's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 28.47% to $5.46 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Sigma Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 10.52% to $7.15. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 796.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 9.95% to $34.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 654.1K, which is 39.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $759.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock fell 9.76% to $9.25. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 73.14% of Westport Fuel Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock declined by 9.26% to $3.63. Ocean Power Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 9.2% to $1.48. Pyxis Tankers's stock is trading at a volume of 964.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 49.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
