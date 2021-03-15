12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares rose 115.68% to $3.3 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 360.6 million, which is 1878.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.5 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock increased by 80.79% to $29.7. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 26.0 million, which is 1678.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock moved upwards by 41.1% to $1.67. The current volume of 71.2 million shares is 401.45% of AEterna Zentaris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.5 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock moved upwards by 30.71% to $6.0. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.9 million shares, making up 1833.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares increased by 29.08% to $23.88. Trading volume for GenMark Diagnostics's stock is 32.4 million as of 13:32 EST. This is 2924.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock increased by 23.46% to $4.21. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.5 million shares, making up 2311.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
Losers
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock fell 17.54% to $5.69 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 7.6 million shares is 90.88% of Entera Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares declined by 10.64% to $4.25. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.4 million shares, making up 207.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares fell 9.78% to $30.0. Trading volume for Sanara MedTech's stock is 75.2K as of 13:32 EST. This is 204.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock fell 9.44% to $188.45. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares, making up 197.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 billion.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock decreased by 9.36% to $21.31. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.2K shares, making up 63.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock decreased by 8.68% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:32 EST is 4.2 million, which is 128.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
