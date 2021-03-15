12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 24.91% to $29.18 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 349.2K shares is 192.55% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.7 million.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares increased by 15.86% to $23.81. Trading volume for Rackspace Technology's stock is 6.0 million as of 13:32 EST. This is 392.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock moved upwards by 15.34% to $5.41. BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 52.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares increased by 11.79% to $7.68. As of 13:32 EST, Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 38.1K, which is 88.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 11.42% to $6.24. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:32 EST. This is 47.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $722.1 million.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares increased by 11.22% to $3.92. As of 13:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 500.3K shares, making up 224.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
Losers
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) stock fell 8.6% to $292.93 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for II-VI's stock is 27.7K as of 13:32 EST. This is 276.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 8.05% to $5.03. CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 53.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.6 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares fell 7.82% to $8.26. One Stop Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 281.4K shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares fell 7.41% to $87.24. Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:32 EST. This is 50.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 6.08% to $28.98. The current volume of 995.5K shares is 32.1% of Cleanspark's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $703.9 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares decreased by 5.99% to $49.34. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 67.69% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
