8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 37.58% to $10.58 during Friday's regular session. Ebang International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 85.5 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 547.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 15.91% to $17.19. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares, making up 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares moved upwards by 14.96% to $50.39. Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 157.5K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 14.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $4.41. Information Services's stock is trading at a volume of 685.8K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 375.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.7 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock increased by 13.33% to $2.89. Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 73.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 9.6% to $24.66. Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 149.5K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 83.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $432.5 million.
Losers
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 6.33% to $71.58 during Friday's regular session. StoneCo's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 226.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 5.99% to $211.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 5.5 million, which is 170.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 billion.
