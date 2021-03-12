9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 17.94% to $29.75 during Friday's regular session. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 237.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.7 million.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares increased by 15.3% to $46.49. Trading volume for Adient's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:51 EST. This is 200.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $2.7. Trading volume for Meten EdtechX Education's stock is 30.5 million as of 12:51 EST. This is 713.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 9.21% to $4.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 17.2 million, which is 61.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares increased by 8.48% to $60.59. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.
Losers
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock declined by 19.95% to $47.6. Poshmark's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 238.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock decreased by 13.87% to $5.84. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 266.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.0 million.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock declined by 7.17% to $322.61. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 504.33% of Ulta Beauty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock fell 6.83% to $10.11. As of 12:51 EST, Cango's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 115.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
