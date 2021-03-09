12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 22.92% to $239.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 25.8 million, which is 62.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares moved upwards by 22.8% to $18.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 46.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.4 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock moved upwards by 21.87% to $54.27. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 638.1K shares, making up 69.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares moved upwards by 21.35% to $37.33. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 102.73% of Niu Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares rose 20.18% to $5.87. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares, making up 72.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $628.7 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares increased by 19.08% to $44.2. As of 12:32 EST, Magnite's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 57.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 28.86% to $48.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares, making up 274.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 15.14% to $3.42. As of 12:32 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million, which is 86.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.2 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 10.99% to $3.0. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 129.26% of Waitr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $332.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares decreased by 9.6% to $5.79. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.9K shares, making up 60.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.0 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 7.26% to $2.3. As of 12:32 EST, Meten EdtechX Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 45.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock declined by 6.08% to $72.02. As of 12:32 EST, Dick's Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 155.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
