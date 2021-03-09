12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 41.6% to $14.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 99.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.2 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 26.02% to $13.78. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.3 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 24.78% to $43.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.7 million, which is 74.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 21.8% to $12.6. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 845.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 21.53% to $11.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.3 million, which is 97.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 19.55% to $15.09. FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 22.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 45.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) shares declined by 7.19% to $46.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 70.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares fell 6.84% to $12.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.1 million, which is 344.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares fell 5.27% to $28.97. CAE's stock is trading at a volume of 365.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 110.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares decreased by 5.11% to $70.78. As of 12:32 EST, Barrett Business Services's stock is trading at a volume of 8.4K, which is 22.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $541.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) stock decreased by 4.85% to $54.74. As of 12:32 EST, AerCap Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 99.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock fell 4.71% to $2.22. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1K shares, making up 8.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers