12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 24.66% to $4.65 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 644.6K, which is 15.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock increased by 18.78% to $10.56. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 142.76% of Net Element's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 14.5% to $1.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 14.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares rose 14.43% to $24.25. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 154.48% of McAfee's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares moved upwards by 13.62% to $6.59. As of 12:32 EST, Iteris's stock is trading at a volume of 343.9K, which is 105.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.4 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 13.49% to $4.29. The current volume of 639.1K shares is 48.14% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
Losers
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock fell 13.37% to $17.11 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 546.1K, which is 12.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares decreased by 11.37% to $10.56. The current volume of 354.9K shares is 62.39% of Ondas Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 7.93% to $30.69. As of 12:32 EST, 21Vianet Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 49.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares fell 7.51% to $88.0. As of 12:32 EST, C3.ai's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 99.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares declined by 7.28% to $74.16. As of 12:32 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock decreased by 6.95% to $29.59. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 103.67% of Medallia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
