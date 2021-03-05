12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares increased by 17.15% to $28.55 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Purple Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 277.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $2.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 17.6 million, which is 474.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 13.73% to $2.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 334.9K, which is 58.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 79.3K, which is 71.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares rose 10.13% to $92.46. As of 12:32 EST, GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million, which is 164.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 9.19% to $3.27. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 227.74% of Waitr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $362.4 million.
Losers
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock fell 20.68% to $2.57 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for The Dixie Group's stock is 708.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 351.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock decreased by 20.49% to $2.6. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 259.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock fell 20.04% to $14.65. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 134.39% of Esports Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $253.8 million.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares decreased by 15.8% to $23.96. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 163.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 14.41% to $2.08. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle's stock is 51.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 35.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 13.21% to $4.8. Trading volume for Elys Game Technology's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
