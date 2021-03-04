12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 24.8% to $3.12 during Thursday's regular session. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 66.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1918.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock increased by 14.54% to $290.5. Trading volume for Burlington Stores's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 263.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock rose 14.01% to $1.79. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.4 million shares, making up 362.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.0 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 11.5% to $1.26. The current volume of 13.4 million shares is 1200.62% of Sunlands Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $211.9 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares increased by 7.42% to $33.84. As of 12:32 EST, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock is trading at a volume of 393.8K, which is 98.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $525.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock increased by 5.42% to $26.81. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 130.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares fell 40.57% to $3.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for The Dixie Group's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 677.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock declined by 28.36% to $25.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.2 million, which is 518.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock fell 26.69% to $32.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 375.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock fell 16.69% to $16.88. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 105.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.2 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares decreased by 13.79% to $8.16. Trading volume for CarLotz's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 48.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 13.45% to $10.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 525.7K, which is 38.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers