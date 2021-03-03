12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock moved upwards by 41.14% to $13.31 during Wednesday's regular session. KemPharm's stock is trading at a volume of 47.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1957.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.8 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock rose 33.4% to $3.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.7 million shares, making up 4170.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 22.71% to $11.78. As of 12:32 EST, Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 139.9 million, which is 161.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares increased by 11.44% to $2.24. Trading volume for Castlight Health's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 228.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock rose 11.17% to $13.13. Magenta Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 445.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 162.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares rose 11.04% to $6.94. Trading volume for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals's stock is 534.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 109.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
Losers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares fell 33.0% to $38.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vir Biotechnology's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 259.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) shares decreased by 30.7% to $0.56. Genesis Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 527.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock declined by 13.0% to $31.32. As of 12:32 EST, Portage Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 20.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares decreased by 11.56% to $4.36. As of 12:32 EST, Sensus Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 253.5K, which is 51.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock fell 10.94% to $4.4. Trading volume for Windtree Therapeutics's stock is 112.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 260.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock fell 10.56% to $3.85. As of 12:32 EST, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million, which is 314.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.7 million.
