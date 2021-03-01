9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 30.18% to $56.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Groupon's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 726.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares increased by 24.08% to $12.88. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 165.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $894.9 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares moved upwards by 16.93% to $7.94. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 54.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.3 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares moved upwards by 16.57% to $21.94. As of 12:32 EST, Vuzix's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 116.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock rose 16.08% to $75.23. PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 761.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 84.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock moved upwards by 13.65% to $24.38. As of 12:32 EST, 500.com's stock is trading at a volume of 794.2K, which is 46.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares decreased by 7.65% to $26.32 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 28.5 million shares is 179.38% of Fisker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 7.04% to $3.83. As of 12:32 EST, Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 33.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock fell 4.94% to $196.16. Airbnb's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 127.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers