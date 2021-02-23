12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) shares increased by 13.69% to $37.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 113.3K shares is 401.78% of China Southern Airlines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock moved upwards by 13.12% to $6.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 67.8K, which is 401.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares increased by 9.85% to $88.28. Trading volume for Thomson Reuters's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 345.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares increased by 8.1% to $16.4. As of 12:32 EST, Energy Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 500.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.0 million.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) shares increased by 6.93% to $24.03. China Eastern Airlines's stock is trading at a volume of 37.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 209.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) stock increased by 6.37% to $82.61. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 327.2K shares, making up 83.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares decreased by 23.5% to $8.27 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 119.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares declined by 20.58% to $35.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.0 million, which is 156.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $785.7 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 20.18% to $2.33. Astrotech's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 196.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 19.29% to $3.96. Antelope Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 629.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 69.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares fell 19.07% to $6.79. As of 12:32 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 374.4K, which is 55.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares fell 18.83% to $7.63. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 111.1K shares, making up 73.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
