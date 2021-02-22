Market Overview

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 24.19% to $1.93 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ATIF Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0 million, which is 821.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 13.93% to $19.71. Fluor's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 245.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock rose 11.72% to $27.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 702.3K, which is 315.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.3 million.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock rose 11.46% to $8.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 121.1K shares, making up 23.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares rose 11.29% to $20.79. The current volume of 70.1 million shares is 97.19% of American Airlines Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 22.27% to $5.62 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 21.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 256.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.3 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 13.68% to $13.76. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 35.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 9.62% to $7.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 530.7K, which is 14.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 9.11% to $49.34. Trading volume for Beam Global's stock is 345.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 41.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.3 million.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 8.47% to $20.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 137.6K, which is 116.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.2 million.

 

 

 

