12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares increased by 16.64% to $6.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 8597.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares increased by 16.07% to $2.53. As of 12:32 EST, Grupo Supervielle's stock is trading at a volume of 49.1 million, which is 10759.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.1 million.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved upwards by 13.62% to $3.5. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 3250.75% of Heritage Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 11.95% to $11.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 493.9K, which is 557.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.4 million.
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares increased by 10.57% to $4.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 434.3K shares, making up 565.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock increased by 8.23% to $28.9. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 169.6% of 360 DigiTech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 18.16% to $3.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Greenpro Capital's stock is 7.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 168.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.0 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 13.55% to $23.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.7 million, which is 21.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares fell 13.4% to $2.78. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 799.4K shares, making up 117.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 13.21% to $11.11. As of 12:32 EST, SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 49.1 million, which is 220.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $723.0 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 13.16% to $2.15. The current volume of 810.1K shares is 92.8% of Pintec Technology Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $92.5 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 11.22% to $30.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.6 million, which is 101.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
