12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 83.15% to $29.14 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is 9.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1559.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 50.86% to $6.11. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.6 million shares, making up 12594.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock increased by 27.01% to $6.13. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 488.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 26.17% to $1.88. Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 171.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.7 million.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 24.19% to $7.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 26.3 million, which is 244.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.2 million.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares moved upwards by 22.86% to $18.97. The current volume of 53.5 million shares is 460.72% of Fisker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

Losers

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares declined by 15.72% to $14.8 during Friday's regular session. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 291.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 12.83% to $1.36. The current volume of 75.9 million shares is 36.3% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.3 million.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 10.61% to $27.49. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 79.21% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 9.49% to $5.92. As of 12:32 EST, Comstock Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 206.1K, which is 24.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 8.93% to $3.46. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 37.28% of Yunji's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $734.7 million.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares fell 7.95% to $23.98. Trading volume for Newell Brands's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 151.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.