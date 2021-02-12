12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 33.8% to $1.9 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is 71.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 534.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.0 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 27.76% to $6.35. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 14.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3255.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.2 million.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares increased by 27.5% to $10.43. As of 12:32 EST, EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 562.7K, which is 138.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock increased by 20.04% to $10.66. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 152.7K shares, making up 130.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 15.15% to $3.42. Trading volume for Diana Shipping's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 403.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.8 million.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares rose 14.98% to $12.59. Trading volume for HyreCar's stock is 993.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 150.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million.

Losers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares decreased by 13.3% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. Castor Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 147.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 96.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.8 million.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 11.25% to $5.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.8 million, which is 885.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock fell 10.88% to $18.52. The current volume of 16.7 million shares is 227.11% of Hyliion Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock fell 9.32% to $12.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 351.1K, which is 15.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock fell 9.12% to $4.63. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 21.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.4 million.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock fell 8.62% to $3.5. Trading volume for Antelope Enterprise's stock is 967.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 134.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.