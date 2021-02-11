12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 32.69% to $2.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 28.4 million, which is 395.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 22.64% to $17.17. Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 31.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 189.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 21.89% to $2.06. Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 73.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1308.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock increased by 17.12% to $6.5. Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 101.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 328.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares increased by 16.94% to $38.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 986.1K, which is 320.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $986.1 million.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares increased by 16.02% to $57.9. Trading volume for Talend's stock is 948.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 346.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 29.75% to $5.48 during Thursday's regular session. BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 83.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock declined by 19.17% to $33.71. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 146.87% of Atomera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 18.03% to $8.28. Trading volume for OLB Group's stock is 753.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 184.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock decreased by 16.43% to $1.17. Trading volume for CYREN's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 475.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock decreased by 13.49% to $101.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 222.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 13.27% to $2.31. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 165.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.