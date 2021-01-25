12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 94.41% to $3.48 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 231.4 million shares, making up 3202.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.0 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock increased by 23.68% to $11.75. Designer Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 301.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $850.6 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares rose 20.57% to $119.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.2 million, which is 1053.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock rose 18.84% to $8.83. As of 12:32 EST, Blue Apron Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 199.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock moved upwards by 18.57% to $2.58. Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 316.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $309.9 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 18.31% to $2.39. Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 271.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 21.46% to $3.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.0 million, which is 75.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 13.23% to $1.33. Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 459.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares decreased by 10.87% to $5.47. As of 12:32 EST, BBQ Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 18.2K, which is 129.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock fell 10.37% to $17.21. The current volume of 36.1K shares is 40.17% of Live Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares declined by 10.11% to $36.03. Magnite's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 101.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares fell 9.26% to $6.37. As of 12:32 EST, China Automotive Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 378.3K, which is 14.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.5 million.
