12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares moved upwards by 37.5% to $2.58 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for VYNE Therapeutics's stock is 64.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 3927.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $433.9 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares increased by 34.51% to $11.81. Accelerate Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 647.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.5 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock moved upwards by 31.57% to $2.46. Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 65.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 785.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock increased by 23.75% to $7.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 826.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares moved upwards by 21.02% to $11.86. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.7 million shares, making up 154.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock moved upwards by 20.86% to $17.96. As of 12:32 EST, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 26.7 million, which is 1151.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock fell 13.18% to $4.48 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Mustang Bio's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 168.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.8 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares declined by 12.99% to $1.33. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 312.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock decreased by 11.89% to $8.12. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 112.96% of Precigen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 11.79% to $23.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.9 million, which is 73.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares declined by 10.32% to $16.34. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 915.2K shares, making up 33.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.7 million.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock decreased by 9.98% to $73.92. As of 12:32 EST, CryoPort's stock is trading at a volume of 738.3K, which is 93.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers