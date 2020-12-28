11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock rose 20.8% to $1.8 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 149.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 20.27% to $5.16. The current volume of 935.4K shares is 113.14% of 500.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares rose 15.59% to $19.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 80.8K, which is 260.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $3.08. Good Times Restaurants's stock is trading at a volume of 143.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 267.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) stock increased by 10.73% to $11.9. The current volume of 23.3 million shares is 87.95% of Macy's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares decreased by 20.46% to $24.69 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, MINISO Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 155.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares decreased by 11.32% to $5.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 74.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock declined by 9.37% to $94.27. Trading volume for Chewy's stock is 4.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 100.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 billion.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 8.49% to $2.27. As of 12:31 EST, MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 326.3K, which is 128.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 8.34% to $41.26. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 99.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock fell 8.11% to $6.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 610.9K shares, making up 74.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.
