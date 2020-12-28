12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares increased by 43.08% to $13.25 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Poseida Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 1099.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.1 million.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares moved upwards by 33.51% to $30.37. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 479.58% of Myovant Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose 30.92% to $0.92. As of 12:31 EST, Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 52.4 million, which is 805.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 29.54% to $2.28. The current volume of 110.7 million shares is 309.11% of Ocugen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock rose 23.23% to $0.47. As of 12:31 EST, Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 30.7 million, which is 641.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock moved upwards by 22.33% to $5.39. Trading volume for Evogene's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 310.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million.
Losers
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares decreased by 76.41% to $5.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Aprea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 6299.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock declined by 38.82% to $14.8. Trading volume for Addex Therapeutics's stock is 159.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1500.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) stock decreased by 18.62% to $32.13. Pro-Dex's stock is trading at a volume of 195.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 481.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock decreased by 17.92% to $13.1. Organovo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 666.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 333.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.1 million.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock declined by 14.21% to $16.89. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.2K shares, making up 88.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock fell 14.09% to $18.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 830.2K, which is 95.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers