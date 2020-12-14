10 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) stock increased by 24.33% to $3.27 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for GasLog Partners's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 384.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares increased by 21.22% to $3.77. As of 12:31 EST, SandRidge Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 928.4K, which is 205.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 10.98% to $2.21. Trading volume for Peabody Energy's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 153.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $216.0 million.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) stock increased by 10.81% to $14.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 91.8K, which is 548.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) shares declined by 16.69% to $2.26 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 435.3K, which is 738.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock fell 15.8% to $2.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 196.9K shares, making up 41.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.1 million.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) stock declined by 10.97% to $3.41. BP Prudhoe Bay's stock is trading at a volume of 517.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 197.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares fell 10.05% to $6.0. SM Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 142.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $687.4 million.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares declined by 9.53% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 19.6 million, which is 760.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock fell 9.0% to $19.83. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 163.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.0 million.
