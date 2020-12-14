10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ:BRPA) shares moved upwards by 25.23% to $14.71 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 455.5K shares, making up 16827.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 18.31% to $5.62. As of 12:31 EST, Marathon Patent Group's stock is trading at a volume of 16.2 million, which is 108.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.8 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 9.53% to $14.56. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 133.36% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares moved upwards by 9.38% to $2.33. Trading volume for Lion Group Holding's stock is 148.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 184.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares increased by 9.23% to $2.84. Hudson Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 268.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
Losers
- Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZACU) shares declined by 21.4% to $18.63 during Monday's regular session. Tenzing Acquisition's stock is trading at a volume of 654 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 163.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) stock fell 9.49% to $14.38. Trading volume for Tuscan Hldgs's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 165.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $510.3 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 9.28% to $1.12. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.2K shares, making up 253.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) stock fell 8.0% to $12.77. Trading volume for Roth CH Acquisition I's stock is 236.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 130.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares decreased by 7.87% to $7.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 62.6K, which is 29.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
Posted-In: Financial Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers