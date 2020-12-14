12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 29.24% to $7.16 during Monday's regular session. ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 294.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.6 million.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock rose 16.19% to $54.27. Trading volume for Domo's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 392.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares increased by 15.44% to $7.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 475.8K, which is 109.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.1 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares rose 14.86% to $15.8. Trading volume for Inseego's stock is 15.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 668.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock rose 14.11% to $8.57. Trading volume for Siyata Mobile's stock is 45.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 62.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 13.67% to $2.79. Pixelworks's stock is trading at a volume of 439.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 89.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million.
Losers
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock fell 16.61% to $19.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, SolarWinds's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 500.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) stock decreased by 12.72% to $10.85. The current volume of 475.1K shares is 819.59% of IEC Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $113.9 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares fell 11.05% to $1.53. As of 12:31 EST, UTStarcom Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 399.8K, which is 52.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock fell 8.83% to $6.61. Trading volume for Vivopower International's stock is 848.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 25.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares decreased by 8.49% to $2.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 87.7K, which is 34.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock declined by 8.43% to $18.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 94.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
