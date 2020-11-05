12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares rose 78.8% to $2.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Oncternal Therapeutics's stock is 46.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 55809.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock rose 32.05% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 62.8 million, which is 725.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.5 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 28.51% to $3.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 718.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock rose 26.97% to $21.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.6 million, which is 1233.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares moved upwards by 26.83% to $7.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.7 million shares, making up 362.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.2 million.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 16.66% to $2.87. As of 12:31 EST, Greenlane Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 198.1K, which is 106.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
Losers
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 29.27% to $4.32 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.6K, which is 58.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares decreased by 21.17% to $4.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.2 million, which is 237.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock fell 14.91% to $12.58. OraSure Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $896.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares decreased by 14.68% to $49.96. Trading volume for bluebird bio's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 637.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock declined by 13.62% to $6.03. As of 12:31 EST, Lannett's stock is trading at a volume of 619.5K, which is 168.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares decreased by 12.97% to $27.65. Vapotherm's stock is trading at a volume of 935.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 136.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
