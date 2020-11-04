11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares moved upwards by 18.14% to $26.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 30.2 million shares is 399.52% of XPeng's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares moved upwards by 18.03% to $29.58. The current volume of 290.3K shares is 113.24% of TravelCenters Of America's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.0 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock rose 14.76% to $7.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 38.5 million, which is 1025.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.7 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock increased by 10.71% to $5.12. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 643.3K shares, making up 63.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $108.04. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 98.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 billion.
Losers
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock declined by 11.38% to $1.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 968.0K shares is 94.28% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares declined by 10.79% to $13.11. As of 12:31 EST, Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is trading at a volume of 774.9K, which is 68.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.4 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares declined by 10.61% to $5.14. Jakks Pacific's stock is trading at a volume of 464.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 53.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares declined by 10.0% to $9.9. Live Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 402 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 8.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock decreased by 9.35% to $1.94. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 193.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 49.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock decreased by 8.14% to $16.61. Trading volume for Veoneer's stock is 313.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 50.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers