12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock moved upwards by 26.9% to $8.73 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.8 million, which is 2172.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.8 million.
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock rose 17.07% to $51.35. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 359.95% of CareDx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares increased by 15.85% to $5.1. The current volume of 246.0K shares is 1318.95% of Processa Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares rose 15.15% to $1.9. Exicure's stock is trading at a volume of 112.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock moved upwards by 13.37% to $5.0. Trading volume for Tiziana Life Sciences's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 111.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.0 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares surged 13.24% to $15.3. Trading volume for Cardiff Oncology's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $206.5 million.
Losers
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares sank 44.1% to $15.46 during Thursday's regular session. Cytokinetics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1097.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.3 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares declined by 17.4% to $4.91. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 225.8K shares, making up 73.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.9 million.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares declined by 15.13% to $18.54. The current volume of 400.5K shares is 264.01% of OptimizeRx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $271.4 million.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock declined by 9.14% to $19.5. As of 12:32 EST, Imara's stock is trading at a volume of 89.1K, which is 146.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.9 million.
- AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares sank 8.89% to $28.11. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.7K shares, making up 14.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares fell 8.75% to $7.41. As of 12:32 EST, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 991, which is 8.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
