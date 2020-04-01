A Peek Into Tesla's Price/Earnings Ratio

Market Overview

Looking into the current session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $494.45, after a 5.64% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 34.02%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 84.67%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently down from its 52 week high by 48.97%.

 

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Tesla has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 44.34 of the auto manufacturers industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may be unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

