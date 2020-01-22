4 Medical Care Facilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares increased by 3.6% to $4.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.50.

Losers

• Concord Medical Services, Inc. (NYSE:CCM) stock fell 8.3% to $2.55 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Quorum Health, Inc. (NYSE:QHC) stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.09.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares decreased by 3.1% to $1.26. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.