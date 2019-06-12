Market Overview

Abbott, Coca-Cola And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 12

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 3:07pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Robert Sechan said he would sell iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasury Bond Fund (NASDAQ: IEF) and move to cash instead.

Jon Najarian likes The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He noticed a big purchase of in the money call options with January expiration. He doesn't have a long position in Coca-Cola, but he is trying to buy calls.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL).

Joe Terranova thinks Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is going higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Robert Sechan Stephen Weiss

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

