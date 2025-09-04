Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 233.0800 2.140 0.92 1.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.2206 0.421 0.28 1.8K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.6100 0.110 0.20 167.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.6700 0.080 0.09 8.7K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.5000 0.020 0.04 814

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 260.57 -0.78 -0.30 6.0K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.65 -0.18 -0.22 4.8K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.33 -0.16 -0.19 24.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

