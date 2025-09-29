12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

JFB Construction (NASDAQ: JFB) shares increased by 66.9% to $11.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.

(NASDAQ: JFB) shares increased by 66.9% to $11.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) shares rose 52.27% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

(NASDAQ: CYCU) shares rose 52.27% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) shares increased by 35.43% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

(NASDAQ: DFLI) shares increased by 35.43% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million. Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGL) shares rose 22.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.

(NASDAQ: CIGL) shares rose 22.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million. Rythm (NASDAQ: RYM) shares rose 16.41% to $42.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.

(NASDAQ: RYM) shares rose 16.41% to $42.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares moved upwards by 15.27% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Losers

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ: MGN) stock fell 31.1% to $3.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.

(NASDAQ: MGN) stock fell 31.1% to $3.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) stock decreased by 28.46% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

(NASDAQ: EPOW) stock decreased by 28.46% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million. Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) shares fell 23.15% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

(NASDAQ: FGL) shares fell 23.15% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares decreased by 22.93% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

(AMEX:AMBI) shares decreased by 22.93% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ: LBGJ) stock declined by 22.3% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ: LBGJ) stock declined by 22.3% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. Mint (NASDAQ: MIMI) shares declined by 13.07% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.