12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- JFB Construction (NASDAQ: JFB) shares increased by 66.9% to $11.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) shares rose 52.27% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) shares increased by 35.43% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGL) shares rose 22.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- Rythm (NASDAQ: RYM) shares rose 16.41% to $42.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares moved upwards by 15.27% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
Losers
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ: MGN) stock fell 31.1% to $3.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) stock decreased by 28.46% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) shares fell 23.15% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares decreased by 22.93% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ: LBGJ) stock declined by 22.3% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ: MIMI) shares declined by 13.07% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million.
