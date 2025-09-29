12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares rose 19.3% to $1.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ: NVX) shares increased by 13.93% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $204.0 million.
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ: ARBB) stock rose 11.44% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ: IVDA) stock increased by 10.83% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) stock rose 8.55% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $727.9 million.
- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) shares moved upwards by 8.23% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.2 million.
Losers
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) stock fell 40.3% to $2.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ: TGHL) stock fell 8.44% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) shares fell 8.4% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) stock decreased by 7.6% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ: SLNH) shares fell 6.19% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ: BNZI) stock fell 6.14% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
