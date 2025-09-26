12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: JFB) shares increased by 95.8% to $13.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. SOS (NYSE: SOS) shares increased by 36.41% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ: IPDN) shares increased by 4.79% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM) stock rose 4.16% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ: EPOW) stock fell 26.1% to $0.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million. Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ: LSH) shares declined by 14.29% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ: HTOO) stock fell 5.44% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) stock fell 5.42% to $11.01. The company's market cap stands at $584.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.