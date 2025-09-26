12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) stock increased by 71.8% to $5.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ: CLSD) shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. Fractyl Health (NASDAQ: GUTS) stock rose 14.85% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.

(NASDAQ: MDCX) stock rose 12.65% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million. NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares increased by 10.19% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Losers

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX) shares declined by 29.7% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.

(NASDAQ: SNGX) shares fell 28.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares decreased by 17.25% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ: DRIO) stock decreased by 12.42% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares declined by 11.54% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $593.6 million.

(NASDAQ: ORGO) shares declined by 11.54% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $593.6 million. PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) shares fell 10.72% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.