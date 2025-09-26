12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: MOBX) shares rose 9.19% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) shares increased by 8.91% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ: KC) shares fell 7.33% to $16.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ: TDTH) shares fell 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

