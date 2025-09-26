September 26, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares increased by 27.0% to $1.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX) stock moved upwards by 11.74% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) stock moved upwards by 10.33% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ: WCT) shares increased by 9.4% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
  • Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) shares rose 9.19% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) shares increased by 8.91% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) shares declined by 24.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million.
  • Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares fell 20.23% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ: MGRT) shares fell 13.92% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
  • WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock decreased by 13.63% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares fell 7.33% to $16.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ: TDTH) shares fell 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AWRE Logo
AWREAware Inc
$2.555.37%
Overview
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$14.7211.5%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.0930.6%
KC Logo
KCKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd
$16.19-7.33%
MGRT Logo
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$3.96-13.9%
MIGI Logo
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.47004.75%
MOBX Logo
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.81250.99%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.9295-3.18%
UUU Logo
UUUUniversal Safety Products Inc
$5.25-17.1%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.39006.67%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.37-25.9%
WYY Logo
WYYWidePoint Corp
$5.301.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved