12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares increased by 27.0% to $1.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX) stock moved upwards by 11.74% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) stock moved upwards by 10.33% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ: WCT) shares increased by 9.4% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) shares rose 9.19% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) shares increased by 8.91% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) shares declined by 24.9% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares fell 20.23% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ: MGRT) shares fell 13.92% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock decreased by 13.63% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares fell 7.33% to $16.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ: TDTH) shares fell 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
