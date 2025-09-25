12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ: AIIO) shares rose 30.0% to $2.64 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.3 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ: AGH) stock rose 16.3% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA) shares moved upwards by 10.39% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Pitanium (NASDAQ: PTNM) shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $197.3 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ: INEO) stock increased by 8.1% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ: JZXN) stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
Losers
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares decreased by 20.4% to $45.41 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ: ZSPC) shares fell 18.25% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock decreased by 17.38% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares fell 14.57% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) shares fell 14.43% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Golden Sun Health Tech (NASDAQ: GSUN) shares fell 10.96% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
