4 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $103.00 $76.5K 1.3K 6.0K VRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $98.1K 12 1.0K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $28.4K 4.0K 707 SMLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $40.00 $25.8K 161 657

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 494 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRNA VRNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $389.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 4078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMLR SMLR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

